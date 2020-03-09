Kartik Aaryan’s mom asking the injured actor to wear his sling in THIS video is every mother ever

In this video, we see Kartik Aaryan’s mother asking his son to wear his sling. WATCH!

Of late, Kartik Aaryan is seen sporting an arm cast because the actor injured his hand at a dance reality show and although during the promotions of Love Aaj Kal, Kartik was promoting the film with an injured hand, a few days back, this Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor got a surgery for his hand post which he has been snapped wearing an arm cast. And today, thanks to social media, we got our hands on a video wherein Kartik is seen with his team and while he is recording a video, his mother comes and expresses a sense of concern and asks him to wear his sling. In the video, while Kartik is interacting with his team and making the video, Kartik’s mother comes and tells him ‘Isko Laga Le ladke,,,usko chod de’ and alongside the video, Kartik wrote, “Hate wearing sling but Mummy will be Mummy…”

During the promotions of Love Aaj Kal, Kartik Aaryan, in an attempt to execute a stunt on a dance reality show, suffered a minor injury in his right hand, and it was only a few days back that Kartik was admitted in a Mumbai hospital and the actor underwent a surgery and post the surgery, the actor continued to fulfill his work commitments. Soon, it is being reported that Kartik Aaryan will head off to Lucknow to shoot for another schedule of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and in video, Kartik’s mother says that she will accompany the actor to Lucknow.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan, and the film failed to perform well at the box office. Next, Kartik will be seen sharing screen space with Kiara Advani for the first time in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and also, Kartik will be seen in Dostana 2.

Check out Kartik Aaryan's mother asking him to wear a sling video here:

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan on his bond with Sara Ali Khan and relating to Shah Rukh Khan's journey

Credits :Instagram

Read More