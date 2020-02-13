Kartik Aaryan’s nervous look as Sara Ali Khan turns driver during Love Aaj Kal shoot will leave you amused

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are all set for Love Aaj Kal’s release this Friday. Ahead of it, Sara shared a photo in which Kartik can be seen looking apprehensive as the gorgeous star takes the driver seat. Check it out.

Just one more day to go for audiences to witness the love story of Zoe and Veer in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan and already the two stars are the talk of the town. After promoting the film over the past weeks, Sara and Kartik are all set for it to be released tomorrow. Ahead of it, the lead stars of Love Aaj Kal have been engaging in social media banters and fans are loving how Sara and Kartik are dropping behind-the-scenes moments.

On Thursday, Sara took to Instagram to share a photo collage of two behind-the-scenes photos and each of it will leave you laughing. In one of the photos, we can see a happy Sara climbing behind Kartik on a bike and heading out for a ride. In the other and more hilarious photo, a nervous Kartik seems to be apprehensive of Sara’s driving skills as she happily takes the driver’s seat in a car. Sara’s naughty expression on seeing Kartik’s nervous look is bound to leave you laughing.

(Also Read: Sara Ali Khan REVEALS she’s crushing on Karisma Kapoor; Says ‘Excited to have recreated her Coolie No 1 songs’)

Sara captioned the photo using her poem. She wrote, “Behind the wheel Zoe is scary Veer is nervous- justifiably weary He would rather run or take a fairy But luckily on his bike she is merry! #LoveAajKal Releasing tomorrow‼️Come ride with us, away from all your sorrow Buy the ticket- beg or borrow.”

Check it out:

Meanwhile, a day back, Kartik shared a snippet of the film in which fans got the first glimpse of Randeep Hooda who was seen spilling the beans about his young love story with Leena aka Arushi Malhotra. The film’s trailer showcases two love stories between Raghu and Leena in 1990 and Zoe and Veer in 2020. Directed by Imtiaz, Love Aaj Kal’s music has managed to impress the audiences and songs like Haan Main Galat and Shayad are trending. The film will release tomorrow, i.e Valentine’s Day 2020.

Credits :Instagram

Read More