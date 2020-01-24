Kartik Aaryan’s nickname for Dostana 2 co star Janhvi Kapoor is too cute for words; Find Out

Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in Dostana 2. Recently, the Love Aaj Kal star came up with a cute name for his co-actor and it will surely leave you smiling. Check it out.

A film that went on floors back in 2019 starring Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya is Dostana 2. A sequel to , John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan starrer, Dostana 2 would bring together Janhvi and Kartik for the first time on the big screen. While shooting for the same, often Janhvi and Kartik indulged in hilarious banter that proved that as co-stars they get along. Recently, we got an example of their camaraderie when Janhvi couldn’t stop obsessing over Kartik and Sara Ali Khan’s song from Love Aaj Kal, Shayad.

After Janhvi expressed her obsession with Shayad on social media, Kartik came up with a sweet response for Janhvi that is winning the internet. The Love Aaj Kal star re-shared Janhvi’s response to Shayad song and wrote, “Welcome to the obsession club J Ji.” Now we love this cute dostana between the two actors and Janhvi’s nickname given by Kartik, ‘J Ji.’ Meanwhile, Kartik and Janhvi often comment on each other’s social media posts and their fans have a field day swooning over their camaraderie.

Meanwhile, the song from Love Aaj Kal is clearly winning hearts and Sara and Kartik’s chemistry in the same is being loved by all. Imtiaz Ali’s directorial, Love Aaj Kal also stars Arushi Sharma as Leena and Kartik will be seen as Raghu in 1990 and Veer in the present time. The film also stars Randeep Hooda. The promotions of Love Aaj Kal are going on and Kartik is also shooting for Dostana 2. Directed by Collin D’Cunha, the first schedule of Dostana 2 was shot with Janhvi, Kartik and Lakshya in Punjab and Chandigarh. The film is being produced by and is slated to release in 2020.

