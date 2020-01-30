Kartik Aaryan’s revelation about not being ready for marriage earns him a witty response from Sara Ali Khan

Recently, during the promotions of Love Aaj Kal, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan visited the sets of a reality show. In a fun segment, Kartik revealed that he is not yet ready for marriage that got him an epic response from Sara.

Off late, Love Aaj Kal starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan has become the talk of the town. The duo will be seen together on the big screen for the first time in Imtiaz Ali’s love story and fans have been waiting for it. Since the shoot had begun, rumours about Sara and Kartik being together had started coming in. Later, the reports of the two calling off their relationship also came. However, nothing has been confirmed by the two. Now, Sara and Kartik have been promoting their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal across various platforms.

Recently, Sara and Kartik were on the sets of a singing reality show, Indian Idol 11 where the two loved a performance by a contestant Rohit Raut. Raut crooned Bekhayali from Kabir Singh and won over Sara and Kartik. As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, the two had a lot of fun on the sets and Aditya Narayan, the host asked Sara and Kartik to play a game of truths on the show. While playing the game, Kartik ended up revealing that he is not ready for marriage yet as he wants to focus on work.

Hearing this, Sara trolled him in a funny way. The Love Aaj Kal star said to Kartik, “You are ready for a relationship but not marriage?” Later, the game went on and in the same, Kartik mentioned that he can’t stay friends with his ex-lover. However, his Love Aaj Kal co-star was comfortable with the idea and mentioned that she has no issues with staying friends with an ex. Meanwhile, the two are often snapped together at promotions and their photos always send their fans into a frenzy. Recently, Love Aaj Kal’s song Haan Main Galat was released and it has won over the fans. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal will also star Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma. It will release on Valentine’s Day 2020.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

