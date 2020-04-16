Kartik Aaryan’s sis is proud of ‘Koki’ as he spreads awareness about COVID 19; Shares photos of actor working

Kartik Aaryan’s sister pens a long note for her brother as he spreads awareness about COVID 19; Take a look

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced nationwide lockdown urging the people of the country to stay indoors, Kartik Aaryan has been doing his bit to spread awareness requesting the people to pay heed to PM. From recording a monologue in his Pyaar Ka Punchama style to rapping, this Luka Chuppi actor has been doing his bit to interact with his fans and urge them to stay home. And now, in the latest, the actor has launched his own chat show titled ‘Koki Poochega’ on his Youtube channel.

In the show, what Kartik is doing is to indulge in an insightful conversation with COVID 19 survivors to spread awareness amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Ever since Kartik announced his chat show, the actor has been lauded for his efforts. From , , Ekta Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, to other actors, Kartik has been praised for his efforts, and today, Kartik’s sister, Kritika, got emotional seeing her brother work so hard amid the pandemic and she took to social media to pen down a note for her brother. Alongside a couple of videos and photos of Kartik working, his sister, Kritika, wrote, “Dear Koki I cannot count the number of times you've made me feel proud of you. Here's one more added to that long list! "KOKI POOCHEGA" what an epic initiative! Love the show and i'm so proud of the thought and hard work you've put into it. It's annoying how you don't have time for me , even though we're home, because you're so busy working all the time…” Soon after, Kartik Aaryan, who was working in the room right next to his sisters’ replied as he wrote, “Still working And am doing fine !! Writing this from the room next to you !!..”

Also, in her long post, while Kartik’s sisters was happy that her brother is doing his bit to help the nation in its fight against Coronavirus, she also complained that he doesn’t have time for her. Right now, seeing Kartik’s social media photos, we can tell that the actor is growing his beard, however, yesterday, Kartik posted a throwback photo which had him clean shaven and Kartik, then, asked his fans if he should shave his beard. On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal and next, he will be seen in Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa

