Kartik Aaryan 'sacrifices' his table tennis match as he faces defeat to sister Kritika; Watch Video

Kartik Aaryan, who is known for his epic monologues in films and hilarious posts on social media, shared a video on Wednesday in which he can be seen playing Table Tennis at home. In the post, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor mentioned that he has faced defeat in the match to his sister, Kritika Tiwari. Through the latest post, the brother-sister duo is giving sibling goals to many. Even during the lockdown, Kartik shared funny videos featuring him and his sister.

While sharing the latest video on Instagram, Kartik wrote, "Kittu ki khushi mere liye anmol hai... Isliye maine usse 'Jeetne Diya' #Sacrifice." Reacting to the same, actor Tiger Shroff commented, "Insane." A fan wrote, "Brother-sister goals."

Check out Kartik Aaryan’s latest post here:

On the joyous occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Kartik had penned a heart-warming for his sister, Kritika. His post read as, “Ab behen doctor ho toh Raksha ki zimmedari bhi uski. Kritika blessing me.” Take a look at the post:

Kartik Aaryan also launched an online talk show Koki Poochega amid the lockdown. In the chat show, the actor addressed various issues and spoke to various experts and guests. The show went online on his YouTube channel.

Talking about the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan. The film was released in February this year. He will be next seen in Dostana 2 opposite Janhvi Kapoor and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kiara Advani.

