  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kartik Aaryan 'sacrifices' his table tennis match as he faces defeat to sister Kritika; Watch Video

Kartik Aaryan has shared a video recently in which he can be seen playing Table Tennis at home.
12310 reads Mumbai
Kartik loses match to sisterKartik Aaryan 'sacrifices' his table tennis match as he faces defeat to sister Kritika; Watch Video
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kartik Aaryan, who is known for his epic monologues in films and hilarious posts on social media, shared a video on Wednesday in which he can be seen playing Table Tennis at home. In the post, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor mentioned that he has faced defeat in the match to his sister, Kritika Tiwari. Through the latest post, the brother-sister duo is giving sibling goals to many. Even during the lockdown, Kartik shared funny videos featuring him and his sister.

While sharing the latest video on Instagram, Kartik wrote, "Kittu ki khushi mere liye anmol hai... Isliye maine usse 'Jeetne Diya' #Sacrifice." Reacting to the same, actor Tiger Shroff commented, "Insane." A fan wrote, "Brother-sister goals." 

Check out Kartik Aaryan’s latest post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kittu ki khushi mere liye anmol hai.... Isliye maine usse ‘Jeetne Diya’ #Sacrifice

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

On the joyous occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Kartik had penned a heart-warming for his sister, Kritika. His post read as, “Ab behen doctor ho toh Raksha ki zimmedari bhi uski. Kritika blessing me.” Take a look at the post:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Jab behen doctor ho toh Raksha ki zimmedari bhi uski @dr.kiki_ blessing me !! Happy Rakshabandhan Everyone

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

Kartik Aaryan also launched an online talk show Koki Poochega amid the lockdown. In the chat show, the actor addressed various issues and spoke to various experts and guests. The show went online on his YouTube channel.

Talking about the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan. The film was released in February this year. He will be next seen in Dostana 2 opposite Janhvi Kapoor and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kiara Advani.

Also Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's film struggles to find a space to build a set in Mumbai

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kartik Aaryan Instagram

You may like these
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's film struggles to find a space to build a set in Mumbai
Flashback Friday: When Kareena Kapoor Khan called Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan a 'massy and classy' pair
Kartik Aaryan flaunts his messy look in a PHOTO post ‘midnight workout’ session; Fans call him ‘heartthrob’
Kartik Aaryan shares a PHOTO while wearing a Batman t shirt but his hilarious question leaves us in splits
Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan UNFOLLOW each other on Instagram months after release of Love Aaj Kal
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Kartik Aaryan heartbroken about the actor's death; Expresses disbelief

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement