Kartik Aaryan said will walk out of Shehzada, was 'extremely unprofessional': Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo producer

The Hindi version of the Allu Arjun starrer, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was slated for a theatrical release on the 26th of January. However, it got canceled after producer Manish Shah had a meeting with the makers of Shehzada, a Hindi remake of the Telugu action-drama film. In an exclusive chat with a leading news daily, Shah revealed that Shehzada actor Kartik Aaryan reportedly threatened to walk out of the remake if the dubbed Hindi version was released in theatres.

The news about the release of the Hindi version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo did go down well with the makers of Shehzada as they worried that it would affect the business of their official Hindi remake. Producer Manish Shah, who owns the rights of the Hindi dubbed version, talked to IndiaToday.in and expressed his stance on the situation. He stated, "The makers of Shehzda were not keen to release the Hindi version in cinemas. Also, Kartik Aaryan said if the movie was released in theatres, he would walk out of the film, which would have caused Shehzada producers a loss of Rs 40 crores. It was extremely unprofessional of him.”

Shehzada is being co-produced by Allu Aravind, who had also backed the original 2020 Telugu film, along with Aman Gill. Revealing the reason he stopped the theatrical release of the Hindi-dubbed version, Manish Shah stated that has known the makers of Shehzada for 10 years and cannot have people close to him incur a loss of 40 crores. He also said that by doing this, he incurred a loss of 20 crores, out of which, he had spent 2 crores on the dubbing alone. He mentioned that he wanted Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo to be bigger than Pushpa: The Rise, but will now be releasing the dubbed version on his channel to avoid losses.

Shah further added, "I would not have done anything for Kartik Aaryan, I only did this because of Allu Arvind. Why would I do this for a Bollywood hero? I don't know him."

It should be noted that Shehzada stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the leads and is being directed by Rohit Dhawan.

