From Kartik Aaryan to Sara Ali Khan; 5 times our celebs reminded people to adhere to COVID 19 safety rules

As the nation continues to fight against Coronavirus, here are some powerful messages which were given by the celebs to the fans against the deadly virus.

Ever since the COVID 19 pandemic has hit the nation, the country has been putting every single effort to fight the deadly virus. However, the second wave of Coronavirus has come as the worst dream coming true and there doesn’t seem to be an end to it anytime soon. Each state has been witnessing the effect of the second wave of COVID 19 and the situation is getting worse day by day. Not only the number of positive cases are rising significantly, but many people have also been losing their lives to the deadly virus. Besides, the shortage of medicines and oxygen concentrators has also emerged as a big problem for the country.

Amid this crisis situation, the only way to keep COVID 19 away is by following the Coronavirus protocols which include wearing a mask, sanitisation and maintaining social distancing. Besides, it has also been advised to get vaccinated as and when possible. Interestingly, not just the authorities, but many celebrities have also been spotted urging fans to follow the COVID 19 protocols every time they had stepped out. While we bring you some of the instances where celebs were seen urging people to wear masks and maintain social distancing, if you are a fan of these stars, please pay heed to their message.

Kartik Aaryan

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor won hearts when he was seen urging the paparazzi to wear a mask. This happened when he was getting papped while making his way out of the airport. While the paps were busy clicking him, he politely asked them to wear a mask and his message against COVID 19 was loud and clear.

Malaika has been among the most fitness conscious stars in Bollywood and there are no second thoughts about it. The actress, who is often seen taking her pet dog, recently requested the paps to keep a safe distance while clicking her as the COVID 19 cases were on a surge.

Varun Dhawan is often seen raising awareness about COVID 19 on social media and this is exactly what he did when he was papped with his wife Natasha Dalal post his return from Arunachal Pradesh. While the paps had surrounded him to click pics, he urged them to be responsible and maintain social distance. This isn’t all. The Student of The Year actor also requested paps to wear a mask.

Sara Ali Khan

A video of Sara Ali Khan had recently surfaced on social media wherein she was seen schooling a fan for not following the COVID 19 protocol. In the video, while the Pataudi princess was seen wearing a mask and a face shield, she seemed to be a little disappointed with one of her fans who had pulled down his mask to click a selfie with the actress. To this, Sara was seen telling him “What are you doing? You cannot do this and you should not do this.”

Watch how #SaraAliKhan asks a fan not to take off his mask at the airport when she landed in Mumbai #SaraAliKhan #pinkvilla #throwback pic.twitter.com/FOjevv28we — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) May 4, 2021

Shahid recently made the headlines when he was papped at the airport with extreme precautionary measures. The Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor was seen with three layer protection on the face with glasses, face mask and shield. And while he didn’t say a word, his message against COVID 19 was clear that only precaution can keep the deadly virus at bay.

