Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan’s banter over a helmet while going for a ride makes us excited for Love Aaj Kal

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal. Sara shared a behind-the-scenes boomerang from Shayad song a day back. Kartik trolled her for not wearing a helmet and their cute banter is unmissable. Check it out.

Fans of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are all excited to see the two adorable Bollywood stars in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal. The film’s trailer was launched last week with much pomp and show and Kartik and Sara became the center of attraction all over again. A day back, Sara and Kartik launched the first song Shayad from Love Aaj Kal which is a soulful melody that expresses the innocence of Zoe and Veer’s first love. While the song is being loved, Sara shared a cute BTS moment from the song too.

Sara took to Instagram to share a cute boomerang from the behind-the-scenes of the song shoot of Love Aaj Kal. In the fun boomerang, we can see Sara aka Zoe all excited to go on a bike ride with Kartik aka Veer. While Kartik can be seen wearing a helmet, Sara is sans it. Seeing the boomerang, fans couldn’t control their excitement of seeing the adorable duo on the silver screen for the first time in a romantic love story.

Kartik noticed that Sara isn’t wearing a helmet and he trolled her in the comments for the same. He wrote, “Helmet kahan hai madam.” Sara replied, “You stole mine.” While their banter ended up stealing the show, the behind-the-scenes boomerang added to the excitement for Imtiaz’s film. The first song Shayad is being liked for the melody and the music. Directed by Imtiaz, Love Aaj Kal is a sequel to and starrer. It is produced by Maddock Films and Reliance Entertainment. It is slated to release on Valentine’s Day.

