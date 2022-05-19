Kartik Aaryan says Ariana Grande looks like Aishwarya Rai amidst promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik Aaryan is known for his sense of humour on social media and his witty personality is often visible in his Instagram posts. However, this time the actor compared American singer/actress Ariana Grande with Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai. A video clip of Kartik comparing both personalities is going viral on the internet. In the video, Kartik is seen in an interview with YouTuber Tanmay Bhat where the latter shows him a tweet captioned as ‘Aishwarya Grande’ with a picture of Aishwarya Rai in a green ensemble and her hair tied up in a high ponytail. He then shows a similar photo of Ariana in a green attire with her signature hairstyle.

Tanmay then says, ‘’Oh right, she does look like Ariana Grande.” Kartik then replies, “Rather, Ariana looks like Aishwarya Rai.” Everyone agrees with him on this. The video has garnered many reactions on Twitter! Agreeing with Kartik, a Twitter user wrote, “Totally yes!! And though I like Ariana. She can't be compared to Goddess Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.” Another user said, “I love how Kartik Aryan said Aishwarya Rai is not looking like Ariana rather Ariana looking like Aishwarya.”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stunned everyone in a black-floral gown, marking her presence at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Her gorgeous outfit was from the shelves of Dolce and Gabbana. The actress then attended the screening of Tom Cruise’s film 'Top Gun: Maverick' in the evening. Her husband-actor Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya are also currently at the French Riviera.

On the work front, Aishwarya will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I, also known as PS-I’. However, Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, directed by Anees Bazmee. The flick is a sequel to Priyadarshan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which featured Akshay Kumar as a psychiatrist. The sequel stars Kartik playing a character similar to Akshay's. The film also features Kiara Advani and Tabu in key roles. Actor Rajpal Yadav will reprise his role of Chhota Pandit from the first installment. The film will hit the theatres on May 20, 2022.

