Kartik Aaryan says ‘box office numbers won’t matter’ as he reveals reason behind calling Chandu Champion ‘biggest film’ in his career

Actor Kartik Aaryan's recent movie, Chandu Champion, premiered in theaters on June 14, 2024. Throughout the promotional period, the actor devoted himself to reaching out to audiences, but ultimately, a film's success hinges on its box office numbers. Recently, Kartik discussed his perspective on box office numbers and whether they genuinely concern him, and he also revealed that Chandu Champion is one of the biggest films of his career.

Kartik Aaryan talks about Box Office Numbers

In a recent chat with the Free Press Journal, Kartik Aaryan was asked if box office numbers bother him, to which he mentioned that eventually, everyone desires films to be profitable. He expressed his acceptance of whatever the numbers might be, emphasizing that they should be profitable for his producers.

He stated that once his producers and exhibitors make money from his films, his job is considered complete. He added that it is the only pressure he has, and everything else is merely for headlines.

He acknowledged that no one would dislike higher numbers, but he has come to terms with the fact that not every film will be a money-spinner. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor expressed his desire to continue achieving success at the box office but admitted uncertainty about the formula and acknowledged having early Friday jitters.

Here's why Kartik Aaryan calls Chandu Champion the biggest movie of his career

In the same interview, he conveyed that Chandu Champion wasn't significant for him in terms of scale or stature; he never placed it in that category. He emphasized that it was his most challenging role and one he would always cherish.

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor expressed hope that people would remember this role in his filmography. He highlighted that the story was timely and important, suggesting it would inspire millions to pursue their dreams.

He remarked that such characters rarely come along in life and emphasized that box office numbers would not be important.

Kartik Aaryan's work front

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan is gearing up to reprise his beloved character Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, co-starring Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit Nene.

Additionally, Aaryan is in discussions with renowned filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya about playing the role of Prem in his upcoming movie. He also has Aashiqui 3 lined up in his schedule.

