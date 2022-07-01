Kartik Aaryan says 'Catch me if you can' as he plays football in rain; Check

Kartik Aaryan has been riding high on the success of his recently released horror-comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ as the film has crossed the 200-crore mark at the box office globally. Meanwhile, the actor is an avid football player and is also part of the All-Stars Football club which includes actors like Ranbir Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan as well. He is often spotted playing football with his fans as well. Speaking of which, the actor has shared a few glimpses of him playing football in the rain.

Sharing several posts on his IG stories, Kartik wrote: “Time for some football and swimming.” In the first video, the 31-year-old actor is seen walking towards the football ground filled with rain water. In the second picture, we can see him standing with a team of players while it rains. While, in the third video, the Dhamaka actor is seen playing football. The actor shared one more video captioned as “Catch me if you can” with a running emoji as he is seen running very fast.

Have a look at Kartik’s posts:

Kartik had once shared an adorable video of a little boy running across the ground as he played football with the actor. Towards the end, the toddler came and hugged the actor tightly. In the caption, Kartik wrote, "My cutest Football partner."

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios. The film also featured Tabu, Kiara Advani and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. It is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, and Vidya Balan in the lead roles.

The Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety star has a slew of projects in the pipeline. The actor will next star in Rohit Dhawan's directorial ‘Shehzada’, a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead. He will also be seen in Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller film, ‘Freddy’ with Alaya F. Apart from this, Kartik also has ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’ in his kitty. The film will be produced under the banner of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures. Kartik will also collaborate with Hansal Mehta in the social drama ‘Captain India’.