Kartik Aaryan says Freddy 'finally comes to life' as he drops FIRST photo from the romantic thriller's sets

Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed last week that Kartik Aaryan has come onboard for Ekta Kapoor's Freddy. We had announced the filming was set to begin in August and earlier this week on Sunday, the actor was even snapped leaving for the film's shoot. The filming for Freddy has officially commenced as Kartik Aaryan took to social media to announce the same. The actor shared his first official photo from the sets of his romantic thriller.

Taking to Instagram, the photo featured Kartik sitting behind the film's clapper board along with a bouquet of pink roses on a wooden table. The setup definitely looks interesting as the actor can be seen wearing a formal shirt and the picture captures the feels of the romantic thriller.

Sharing the picture, Kartik wrote, "A film that’s been close to my heart, long before it began. Finally he comes to life!! Now shooting #Freddy @ektarkapoor @jayshewakramani @ghoshshashanka @shobha9168 @ruchikaakapoor @kamera002 @ipritamofficial @gauravbose_vermillion #Parveezshaikh @aseemarrora @nlfilms.india @balajimotionpictures."

In other news, as per a report in Etimes, Jawaani Jaaneman actor Alaya F is apparently in talks with makers from day one to play the lead opposite Kartik in Freddy. As per the report, the young star may soon sign the dotted line and join Kartik on the sets of the film.

The portal also claimed that Alaya's role in Kartik's Freddy is quite a 'meaty' one. Well, if this turns out to be true, then fans of Kartik and Alaya F surely will have a reason to rejoice.