Kartik Aaryan says 'glamour' attracted him to become an actor; Reveals experiencing jealousy

Kartik Aaryan is basking in the success of his recently released film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is currently a hit at the box office. The film also features Kiara Advani and Tabu in the lead alongside Rajpal Yadav, Amar Upadhyay, Sanjay Mishra, Milind Gunaji, and Karmveer Choudhary in the supporting roles and was directed by Anees Bazmee. It is a standalone sequel to the hit Priyadarshan's 2007 film of the same name which starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja in the lead.

Now, in a recent interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast, Kartik talked about the Bollywood industry and said that people think that Bollywood is all about glamour, but it is not true. "Everyone sees the glamour, but people are very focused. When I first thought of becoming an actor, I had thought of becoming a hero and not an actor. The glamour had attracted me but slowly I came to know that this is art. It has a lot of dynamics and as I kept entering the industry, I have figured that there is no finishing line," said Aaryan.

Further, when questioned if the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor has ever experienced jealousy. He said: "Yes, I have. I think that everyone faces. The more successful you are, the more you will notice but you have to let go of it and you should have a bigger picture and thankfully, the workaholic mind I have, takes me away from things like these."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik has many interesting films in his pipeline. The Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor will star next in Shehzada with Kriti Sanon. It is the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's hit 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Next, Kartik also has Freddy, Satyanarayan Ki Katha, and Captain India.

