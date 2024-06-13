Kartik Aaryan says he had ‘no offers, no money’ despite Pyaar Ka Punchnama’s success; ‘I was in a very scary situation’

Hailing from a small town and making it so big in the industry, Kartik Aaryan is living the dream of many. But the road to success wasn’t a cakewalk for him. The actor in a recent interview revealed that despite giving one of the most loved performances in the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama, he had to struggle to get good roles.

Kartik Aaryan on how days post Pyaar Ka Punchnama were no fairytale

During a recent conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, the 33-year-old revealed that he was facing financial difficulties due to a lack of work. When he was reminded about Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Kartik Aaryan added, “I was in a very scary situation in my life around that time. I was an actor and I had a movie releasing but I had no other films.”

Kartik revealed that even after the film was a hit, he had ‘no other film offers and no money’. He would be in his early 20s at that time and was quite worried about being financially stable. The Shehzada actor shared that there was a dearth of offers and the ones coming his way weren’t good enough.

Aaryan admitted that he eventually started getting the movies he wanted only after he said no to many films despite being in a bad phase. He added, “Even when I had no film, I would still trust my gut feeling. Not that I had a lot of options anyway. Like one or two offers maybe, but I could have earned money through that. But I did not take those offers.”

He admitted that he was getting typical ‘hero’s friend’ or ‘hero’s brother’ roles, even after Punchnama, and even when they promised to pay well, Kartik chose not to sign anything. The Freddy actor, however, kept his belief intact and it eventually “paid off when Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety released.”

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming Kabir Khan’s directorial Chandu Champion. A sports biographical drama in its genre, the movie is being bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and is set to hit the theaters on June 14 this year.

