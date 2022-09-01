Kartik Aaryan says he is not 'padded' in Bollywood like insiders: 'If one film flops, it can end my career'

Kartik Aaryan is an established A-list actor who has constantly been churning entertaining movies since the beginning. He made his debut with the 2011 movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama and since then, there is no looking back for the actor. Kartik is running high on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is currently the second highest-grossing Hindi film this year and it collected a gross worldwide collection of ₹266 crores. The movie was a sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa, led by Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

Now, the actor recently sat down for an interview with The Film Companion and shared his opinions on being an outsider. Kartik said: "I am not padded, and my back is not taken care of. I don't know how an insider would feel, but as an outsider, I feel that somewhere down the line that if one film flops, it could create a perception that can end my career. I won't have someone who will create a project of that level for me. I am lucky. I am grateful that with all the highs and lows, I am here. If I do a mistake or have a flop, I just want that the directors shouldn't remove me from other projects."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor has a number of films lined up for release. He will star next in Shehzada which is an official Hindi remake of the Allu Arjun starrer South film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and will also feature Kriti Sanon in the lead. Next, Kartik has Shashanka Ghosh’s Freddy with Alaya F, Captain India with Hansal Mehta, Sameer Vidwans' SatyaPrem Ki Katha co-starring Kiara Advani, and an action movie based on true events with director Kabir Khan, which is also being produced by Nadiadwala and Grandsons.

