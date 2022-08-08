Kartik Aaryan says people used to call him as 'monologue guy' for 6-7 years in the industry

Kartik Aaryan has become one of the top actors in Bollywood currently. He has been basking in the success of his recently released movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which has performed extremely well at the box office. The actor has paved the way straight into the hearts of his fans ad has carved a niche for himself in the industry. In a recent interview, Kartik opened up about his initial days in the industry, He revealed that no one even knew his name even after his successful debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Kartik Aaryan said that despite doing hit movies and working in the industry for six to seven years, people continued to refer to him as “the monologue guy.” The actor said that his hard work is paying off, but it was not always the same. He added that he seizes the opportunities since he has experienced a lot of failures and knew that he would not be given another chance. Kartik said, “There were times when I didn’t get the proper results for it like earlier when my film became a hit, people could not recognize me even then and did not know my name,” he added. “So, they used to call me ‘monologue wala ladka or guy.’ They did not know my name for around 6-7 years when I was already doing films. In fact, there were hit films too.”

Kartik further added that he used to wonder why is this happening to him. “I am still not coming in the directors’ lists as in ‘I want to do film with this guy.’ So, I used to get such moments a lot but I think I have learnt through those moments and times. And now, things are sorted thankfully and things are happening.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from this, the actor will be seen next in the Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo titled Shehzada. He also has Captain India, SatyaPrem Ki Katha and a yet-to-be-titled film with Kabir Khan.

