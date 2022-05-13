Kartik Aaryan says 'self-belief & hope' helped him to go through struggling days: They've been my superpower

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most popular celebrities in the country. He has proved his mettle in movies such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Dhamaka, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Love Aaj Kal, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and others. And, now, he is all set to hit the big screens with his much-awaited Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. For unversed, Kartik hails from Gwalior and came to Mumbai to become an actor. With his talent and hardwork, Kartik paved his way to Bollywood

Recently, during an interview with Film Companion, he opened up about his struggling days and recalled the time when people asked him to go back to Gwalior. He also candidly gave his ‘mantra’ about what made him go through his struggling period.

When asked what powered him through, Kartik said, “It makes me feel sad sometimes when you get to know that it is related to your success and is not to you…I have learned it now and you get scared also that if you aren’t successful, these people would not have come to you…So you don’t know how to, when to, and who to trust specifically because of this reason.”

Kartik further said that he always thought whoever asked him to go home during his struggling period is wrong. He said that he had that confidence that whatever he is doing is right. “That’s my self-belief…That has really helped me to be what I am today. I never lost hope and persistence which have been my superpower,” he added.

Talking about his upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the horror comedy also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu in lead roles. The film also stars Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Amar Upadhyay, Milind Gunaji, and Rajesh Kumar in pivotal roles. The movie is directed by Anees Bazmee and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios. It is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres on May 20, 2022.

Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik is also working in Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada with Kriti Sanon. It is the remake of Allu Arjun’s hit Telugu action-drama Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The movie is slated to release on November 04, 2022.

