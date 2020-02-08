Kartik Aaryan says 'very disappointed' on Pati Patni Aur Woh and Luka Chuppi not making it to 100 crore club

Kartik Aaryan gets talking about the numbers that his last two films, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Luka Chuppi made at the box office.

Kartik Aaryan is definitely doing great things and with the films he has done and the films he has ahead, there is no doubting the fact that he has a long way to go. The actor is currently keeping busy with Love Aaj Kal promotions and will also be seen in Dostana 2 as well as Bhool Bhualaiyaa 2. In a recent interview, the actor got talking about numbers and that is when he spoke about how he expected Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh to get into the 100 crore club.

When asked if he was disappointed that Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh did not touch 100 crores, he said he was very disappointed and that it was eating him up. He also added how he felt that Pati Patni Aur Woh was a very nice script and that is why it was important for the film to touch 100 crores but for various reasons, including the fact that Dabangg 3 was releasing in two week's time and with the kind of films releasing in general, it was difficult for them to retain the screens.

He was also asked if as an actor, it does make a difference to him when a movie reaches 90 lakhs and when it reaches 100 crores (with reference to the producers), and on this, Kartik gave an insight and stated how he feels that the opening of any film is what belongs to the actor while the lifetime collection is what is significant from the producer's point of view.

Credits :Radio City

