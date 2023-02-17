Kartik Aaryan seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak on Shehzada's release, greets paps; PICS

Kartik Aaryan is all set for the release of his upcoming movie Shehzada . He is on a promotional spree these days with his co-star Kriti Sanon . The trailer of the film and the songs have already created hype and fans are loving every bit of it. Today as the film hits the theatre, Kartik stepped out to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. The actor was snapped outside Mumbai’s famous Siddhivinayak temple and we bet his fans are also praying for his film to be a hit.

In the pictures, we can see Kartik Aaryan dressed in a white kurta pyjama. The actor has completed his look with brown chappals and an orange scarf wrapped around his neck. The actor was accompanied by his team members and greeted the paparazzi with folded hands. He also took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of him in front of Lord Ganesha as he seeks blessings with folded hands. Sharing this picture he wrote, “गणपति बप्पा मोरया ॥ Bappa ki blessings ke saath ab Shehzada Aapka.”

Shehzada is a mass family entertainer and will be thriving on support from the masses. The film is projected to open at around Rs 7 crores but a lot depends on the walk-in audiences. The film is expected to sell around 25,000-30,000 tickets in the three national multiplex chains before its release which also indicates that the opening will be in the range of around Rs. 7 crores. The film will be released alongside the Marvel film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Pre-bookings for Shehzada are now open. You can watch the film at a theatre near you.

Kartik Aaryan’s work front

After Shehzada, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani. He also has Kabir Khan's next and Hansal Mehta's Captain India in the pipeline.