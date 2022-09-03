Kartik Aaryan seeks blessings from Lord Ganesha as he hints on ‘shubhaarambh’ of SatyaPrem Ki Katha; PIC

Kartik Aaryan has become the current heartthrob and fans go gaga over him whenever they see him. The actor makes sure to keep his fans updated with his day-to-day life activities with the pictures he posts on social media. After the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 everyone is eagerly waiting for his next set of films. Out of the many films which are in his kitty, one of the films that fans are excited about is Satya Prem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani. Today Kartik shared a picture of him praying to lord Ganesha as he is all set to begin shooting for this film.

In the picture, we can see Kartik Aaryan dressed in a white tee that he paired with light blue denim. He is standing in front of the Lord Ganesha idol which is kept on a table. The decoration in the house looks amazing. Kartik stood with folded hands in front of the idol. The cutest thing about the picture is his furry friend Katori Aaryan sitting on the floor just behind Kartik. Sharing this picture the actor wrote, “शुभारम्भ #SatyaPremKiKatha गणपति बप्पा मोरया.”

Check out the picture:

On the work front, recently, Kartik announced his new project with Kabir Khan for a new movie that will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Though the details of the project have been kept under wraps, it is said to be a massive entertainer on large-scale production and based on a true story.

Kartik will also be seen next in Shehzada, which is a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead. He will star in Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller, Freddy with Alaya F. Kartik will collaborate with Hansal Mehta in the social drama Captain India, in which he will essay the role of an airforce officer. He will also reunite with Kiara Advani for SatyaPrem Ki Katha.

