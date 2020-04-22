Kartik Aaryan sends out good vibes amid COVID 19 crisis with a fun video; Says ‘Haste haste kat jayein raste’

Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to share a goofy video with little kids from the days of shooting of Love Aaj Kal. With the funny video, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star sent out positive vibes amid Coronavirus lockdown. Check it out.

Amid Coronavirus crisis across the country, negative news is rampant. However, Actor Kartik Aaryan seems to be on a spree of sending positive and good vibes via his social media handle to his fans. From sharing goofy videos to interviewing frontline warriors, Kartik is doing his bit to add more positivity amid the COVID 19 crisis in the country. Now, a recent video of Kartik is going viral again and this time, he is seen goofing around with little kids.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared a throwback video from shoot days of Love Aaj Kal. In the video, we get to see him chilling with two little boys. One of them is seen chewing gum and then inflating a balloon with his mouth. However, in the next moment, one of the boys slaps the balloon to burst it and it leaves Kartik in splits. Kartik is seen laughing his heart out and asking the little boys, “Yeh Kya Tha?”

Not just this, Kartik shared the video on social media and reminded everyone that by laughing amid crisis, times like these shall pass too. Kartik captioned the video as, “Haste haste kat jayein raste.” Well, in times of a global pandemic and so much negativity, Kartik has been on a spree of spreading positivity among people via his hilarious social media posts. A day back, Kartik’s video with his sister Kritika went viral all over the internet. From rapping his way to urging people to stay home, Kartik has been doing his bit to raise awareness among people about lockdown. On the work front, Kartik will be seen with Kiara Advani and in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Check out Kartik’s goofy video:

