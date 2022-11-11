Kartik Aaryan set to take over Akshay Kumar's Hera Pheri 3 after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2?

Kartik Aaryan , who is an avid social media user, is currently one of the busiest actors in town. Post the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he has been shooting back-to-back for several projects. Kartik is being approached for almost every project due to his solid acting chops and massive fan following. Now, the reports are rife that he is all set to feature in the most-awaited film, Hera Pheri 3. The Hera Pheri series is the most loved franchise and fans were eagerly waiting to watch Akshay Kumar , Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty reunite for the third part. But it looks like Kartik is set to take over this Akshay Kumar franchise as well.

Hera Pheri 3 was earlier announced with Abhishek Bachchan , John Abraham, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal. But due to several reasons, the film was put on a back burner. Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Akshay has stepped back from his three franchises - Hera Pheri, Welcome, and Awara Pagal Deewana. Earlier today, Paresh Rawal, who essayed the role of Babu Bhaiya in the Hera Pheri franchise, took to Twitter and confirmed Kartik coming on board for the third part. A fan quizzed Rawal, "@SirPareshRawal sir is it true that kartik aryan is doing Hera Pheri 3 ??" To this, he replied, "Yes it’s true." Have a look:

How have fans reacted to Kartik Aaryan's entry in Hera Pheri 3

Soon after Paresh Rawal confirmed the news, Akshay's fans were seen flooding his comments section. One of the fans commented, "No Please Big No!" Another fan wrote, "Akki sir aap Pyaar ka Punchnama 3 karo…Pura Mood Off kar dia…without OG cast Hera Pheri is Nothing." Others were seen dropping cry emojis and expressing disappointment over Akshay's exit.

Why did Akshay Kumar take an exit?

A source earlier told Pinkvilla, "Hera Pheri, Welcome, and Awara Pagal Deewana are three of the most loved franchises led by Akshay Kumar, and he was quite keen to revisit the iconic films. However, after several rounds of meetings, he has decided to take a step back, as he couldn’t align with the broad script ideas. Akshay Kumar is well aware of his fans’ expectations of him in these comedy franchises. He refused to compromise on the quality of these scripts, as attempts to remake these sequels without proper thought and with other actors have already failed in the past."