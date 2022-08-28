Kartik Aaryan shares adorable video of 'Chote Rooh Baba' singing 'Ami Je Tomar'; WATCH

Kartik Aaryan's recent film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' was one of the most successful Bollywood films in 2022, and he continues to receive appreciation for the same. He recently met a little fan, who was dressed as his character Rooh Baba and the kid also sang 'Ami Je Tomar' for Kartik. Notably, Kartik Aaryan's character name in Bhool Bhuaiyaa 2 is Rooh Baba. The movie also starred Tabu and Kiara Advani.

Kartik Aaryan Instagram Post

Sharing the video, Kartik wrote, "Chote Rooh Baba. Their unconditional love and affection is my biggest wealth #BhoolBhulaiyaa2". In the video, the `Dhamaka` actor could be seen standing beside a young kid dressed as Kartik`s character Rooh baba from his recently released film `Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2`, and singing the film`s popular track `Ami Je Tomar`.

Soon after the `Luka Chuppi` actor shared the video, fans swamped the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons. "BABA ROOH BABA ROOH BABA" a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "#love forever for kartik."

Meanwhile, Kartik is currently on cloud nine on the success of his recently released film `Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2`, which collected over Rs 200 crores at the box office post-Covid-19. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the film also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Click Here to see post by Kartik Aaryan.

Kartik Aaryan Work Front:

Kartik will be next seen in `Shehzada` alongside Kriti Sanon, which is slated to release on February 10, 2023. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the film is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film `Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.`

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Sethupathi charges Rs 21 crore to come on board Shah Rukh Khan & Atlee’s Jawan