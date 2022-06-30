Kartik Aaryan shares adorable video with cute dogs; Fan says 'Katori gussa ho jayega'

Kartik Aaryan has been riding high on the success of his recently released horror-comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ as the film has crossed the 200-crore mark at the box office globally. Be it his brilliant acting skills, dapper looks, great comic timing in movies, or impeccable dance moves, Kartik Aaryan is winning hearts across the country. Apart from being a versatile actor, Kartik is also known for his witty humour in real life as well and the witty side of his personality is evident in his quirky captions and posts on Instagram posts. Kartik also loves his pet and is often seen sharing his adorable pictures and videos with his fans.

Speaking of which, the 31-year-old actor shared a super cute video on his Instagram account in which he is seen playing with some cute dogs. Sharing the video, Kartik wrote: “Pyaar jitna bhi mile kam lagta hai.” As soon as the Dhamaka actor posted the video, fans flooded his post with comments. Searching for Kartik’s pet dog, a fan wrote: “Me finding katori in this reel.” Another fan wrote: “@katoriaaryan yaha aao zara apne @kartikaaryan hooman ko dekho.” One fan wrote: “Katori gussa hojayegi.” Well, Katori will definitely be angry and jealous if he watches this video.

Click here to see Kartik’s post:

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios. The film also featured Tabu, Kiara Advani and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. It is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, and Vidya Balan in the lead roles.

The Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety star has a slew of projects in the pipeline. The actor will next star in Rohit Dhawan's directorial ‘Shehzada’, a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead. He will also be seen in Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller film, ‘Freddy’ with Alaya F. Apart from this, Kartik also has ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’ in his kitty. The film will be produced under the banner of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures. Kartik will also collaborate with Hansal Mehta in the social drama ‘Captain India’.