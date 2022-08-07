Kartik Aaryan shares adorable VIDEO with pup Katori on Friendship Day; Says its 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' day

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most promising actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood and has established himself as a popular and bankable star in the industry. He debuted with the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and since then, there is no looking back for him. Recently, Kartik welcomed home a new family member, a pet dog named Katori. The 31-year-old actor loves his pet dog Katori and is often seen sharing his adorable pictures and videos with his fans.

Speaking of which, on the occasion of Friendship Day today, Kartik shared a video of him snuggling his dog. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor captioned it: "Its #TeraYaarHoonMain day. Happy Friendship day." To note, Tera Yaar Hoon Main is a popular song from Kartik's film, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which was released in the year 2018 and starred Sunny Singh and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead. In the video, the adorable little puppy can be seen keeps circling around Kartik in the sweetest way possible.

Check out Kartik Aaryan's video HERE:

Recently, Kartik revealed why he has named his pet pup Katori. He said, “We named her Katori Aaryan as when she came home she looked like a small bowl. She was so tiny and cute and ‘katori’ named popped up in our mind. So we named her Katori and her haircut is also like a katori,” a Times Now report quoted.

Meanwhile, Kartik is currently riding high on the record-breaking success of his latest outing, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which starred Tabu, Kiara Advani, and Rajpal Yadav among others. It is a standalone sequel to Akshay Kumar's 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Apart from this, the actor will be seen next in the Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo titled Shehzada. He also has Captain India, SatyaPrem Ki Katha and a yet-to-be-titled film with Kabir Khan.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan begins prep on SatyaPrem Ki Katha as he treats fans to BTS glimpse in latest SELFIE