Kartik Aaryan shares a black and white mirror selfie as he sweats it out in the gym; SEE PIC

Kartik Aaryan is an established A-list actor who has constantly been churning entertaining movies since the beginning. He is running high on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is currently the second highest-grossing Hindi film this year. The film was a sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa, led by Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, which was a successful film at the time of its release too. The success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has breathed life into the ailing exhibition sector, which found the going tough after the pandemic. The actor has been busy finishing the final bits of his next theatrical release, Shehzada, directed by Rohit Dhawan and co-starring Kriti Sanon. He shot for the climax of the Shehzada the day before and called it his most commercial film yet.

Kartik Aaryan shared a black and white mirror selfie from the gym. The actor looked very dashing in the mirror selfie that he took. He covered a better part of his face with the smart cap that he had put on. The actor is maintaining a healthy diet and is working out diligently, for his upcoming films which will release in the course of the next couple of years. Post the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the actor has been flooded by many movie offers. The biggest offer post the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been an action film with Kabir Khan, under the banner Nadiadwala and Grandsons. The film will most likely roll most probably after his period romance with Kiara Advani, titled Satya Prem Ki Katha.

Have a look at Kartik Aaryan's Instagram story:

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor has a number of films lined up for release. He will next be seen in Rohit Dhawan’s next film Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon. It is a remake of Allu Arjun’s blockbuster Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapuramaloo. Apart from Shehzada, he has Shashanka Ghosh’s Freddy with Alaya Furniturewala, Captain India with Hansal Mehta, Satya Prem Ki Katha under Nadiadwala, and Grandsons, co-starring Kiara Advani and an action film based on true events with Kabir Khan, also being produced by Nadiadwala and Grandsons.

