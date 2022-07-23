Kartik Aaryan shares BTS click from his next song in Shehzada, choreographed by Ganesh Acharya; See Post

Kartik Aaryan is an established A-list actor who has constantly been churning entertaining movies since the beginning. He is running high on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is currently the second highest grossing Hindi film this year. The film was a sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa, led by Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, which was a successful film at the time of its release too. The success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has breathed life into the ailing exhibition sector, which found the going tough after the pandemic. The actor is currently finishing the last schedule of his film Shehzada.

Kartik Aaryan, in his latest Instagram post, shared with his followers that he is shooting for a song with Ganesh Acharya. He captioned the post as, “First song with Master Ji. Actually, Master G – G for Genius. Something very different from what I have done till date. Wait for it. @ganeshacharya #Shehzada #RohitDhawan.” In the photo that he shared, the actor and the dance choreographer were standing in front of more than a couple dozen background dancers, who dressed as nurses, doctors and music band instrumentalists. Kartik looked dashing in his checks shirt while Ganesh Acharya looked great in his white shirt. As the post suggests, it is a song from Kartik Aaryan’s next film Shehzada and we can be absolutely sure that the song is going to be a grand celebration.

Have a look at Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram post:

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor has a number of films lined up for release. He will next be seen in Rohit Dhawan’s next film Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon. It is a remake of Allu Arjun’s blockbuster Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapuramaloo. Apart from Shehzada, he has Shashanka Ghosh’s Freddy, Captain India with Hansal Mehta, a period romantic drama under Nadiadwala and Grandsons and an action film based on true events with Kabir Khan, also being produced by Nadiadwala and Grandsons.

