Kartik Aaryan shares a BTS video from the sets of Pati, Patni Aur Woh; Janhvi Kapoor leaves a funny comment

Kartik Aaryan has recently shared a BTS video from the sets of Pati, Patni Aur Woh. Read on to know what Janhvi Kapoor has to say about the same.

There are numerous Bollywood movies released this year which won the hearts of the audiences with their amazing stories and wonderful characters. One such movie is Pati, Patni Aur Woh which was released sometime back. The movie has been able to garner a lot of appreciation from the audiences as well as the film critics and did fairly well at the box office. Well, it can be said that Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar did proper justice to their roles.

It has been almost a month since Pati, Patni Aur Woh was released but it still continues to grab headlines. Recently, Kartik Aaryan, who portrayed the role of Chintu Tyagi in the movie, has shared a BTS video of the song Akhiyon Se Goli Mare on his Instagram handle in which he can be seen dancing with Ananya and Bhumi while holding two wigs in his hands.

Check out the BTS video shared by Kartik Aaryan below:

Well, the actor has aptly captioned the video in this manner, “Tere Lambe Lambe Kaale Kaale Naagin Se Baal Re!!” This hilarious caption is sure to leave us in splits but there is one more person who could not control her excitement upon watching this video and she is none other than Janhvi Kapoor herself. Commenting on the same, Janhvi writes, “Chintu ke Baal bhi nikalo” meaning Chintu’s hair should be pulled out too. We wonder what Kartik will have to say about the same. On the work front, Kartik and Janhvi will be collaborating together for the first time in Dostana 2 helmed by .

