Kartik Aaryan shares a cryptic post; Says 'We belong here and we deserve to dream'

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most promising actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. He made his debut with the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and since then, there is no looking back for the actor. With his dapper looks, impeccable dance moves and brilliant acting skills, Kartik has won millions of hearts across the globe. On screen, he captivates audiences with his signature monologues and off-screen enjoys a huge fan base with his great sense of humour. Witty side of his personality is evident in his quirky captions and posts on Instagram.

Meanwhile, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor on Monday took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture of himself in which he is seen facing off the camera. He also played a song in the background whose lyrics read, “And all of it’s helped us grow, we belong here and we deserve to dream.”

Have a look at Kartik’s photo:

Talking about Kartik Aaryan's professional career, he was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was a super hit. The movie also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu in key roles. Next, Kartik Aaryan would star in Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon. The film marks Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's second collaboration after Luka Chuppi. Shehzada will be released on February 10 next year. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the film is a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Apart from this, Kartik has SatyaPrem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani in his kitty. It is said to be a love saga and will mark Kartik’s first collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala and is directed by Sameer Vidwans. Earlier named ‘Satyanarayan ki Katha’, it has now been changed to ‘SatyaPrem Ki Katha’. The film is slated to release next year on June 29. He will also star in Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller film, ‘Freddy’ with Alaya F. Kartik will also collaborate with Hansal Mehta in the social drama ‘Captain India’.