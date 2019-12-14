Kartik Aaryan shares dance clip with Ananya Panday from their film’s promotion; Latter asks ‘Missing me?’

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday were recently seen on the big screen in Pati Patni Aur Woh remake. Kartik shared a video from the promotions in which the two are dancing together. Ananya had a cute response to Kartik’s video. Check it out.

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday have become the talk of the town due to their recent film with Bhumi Pednekar, Pati Patni Aur Woh. Based on the 1978 Sanjeev Kumar starrer, Pati Patni Aur Woh released last week and managed to impress the audience. Kartik’s role as Chintu Tyagi was liked and Ananya as Tapasya Singh appeared feisty. During the promotions, Ananya and Kartik were total goofballs and often were seen sharing funny videos on social media from behind-the-scenes of the same.

Today, however, Kartik shared an adorable video from Pati Patni Aur Woh promotions in which he can be seen dancing with Ananya on a romantic number from the film. In the video, Ananya and Kartik perform a couple dance together in front of the fan crowd. As the two stars danced away, fans could be heard shouting their names. Kartik shared the clip while he was in Pune for the promotion of the film and Ananya wasn’t there with him.

Seeing the video, Ananya left a sweet comment on the same and quizzed her co-star about missing her. Kartik wrote, “ Ik tu hi yaar mera Mujhko kya duniya se lena @ananyapanday

#PatiPatniAurWoh in theatres #TuHiYaarMera.” Ananya replied to Kartik and wrote, “Missing me in Pune?” Their cute banter surely was loved by fans.



Meanwhile, Pati Patni Aur Woh is doing quite well at the box office. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film stars Bhumi Pednekar as Vedika who plays the role of Kartik aka Chintu Tyagi’s wife. The songs of the film like Dilbara, Akhiyon Se Goli Mare, Dheeme Dheeme are being loved by fans. The film has managed to rake in moolah at the box office and has got rave reviews too.

