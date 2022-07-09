Kartik Aaryan shares a dope picture with his friends as he vacations in Europe

Kartik Aaryan is currently vacationing in Europe with his team and friends to celebrate the massive success of his recent-release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The 31-year-old actor is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. He started his career with the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Ever since Kartik reached Europe, he has been treating his fans and followers on social media to glimpses of his time there.

Speaking of which, just a while back, Kartik shared a dope picture on the stories section of Instagram with his friends. The monochromatic picture looked too gorgeous to be true. To note, Pinkvilla had exclusively informed that Kartik has planned a quick getaway with his entire team to Europe. As a treat for all their hard work and efforts, Kartik Aaryan is taking his team on a one-week-long vacation. The team includes the Managers, Stylists, his spot boy, and security who have all been with him for years now.

Check Kartik Aaryan's post here:

Speaking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, with over a 230 crore collection worldwide at the box office alone, Kartik's film has also been trending at number 1 on OTT, being declared a Global Blockbuster of the Year. The film also starred Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and others in pivotal roles. The movie is directed by Anees Bazmee.

Next, Kartik has Shehzada with Kriti Sanon. It is directed by Rohit Dhawan and is a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Apart from this, he has Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller film, ‘Freddy’ with Alaya F as well.

