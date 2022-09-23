Kartik Aaryan shares glimpse of his ‘night shoot’ as he films SatyaPrem Ki Katha; PIC
Kartik Aaryan starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha also stars Kiara Advani in the lead.
Kartik Aaryan is one of the most promising actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. He made his debut with the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and since then, there is no looking back for the actor. With his dapper looks, impeccable dance moves and brilliant acting skills, Kartik has won millions of hearts across the globe. On screen, he captivates audiences with his signature monologues and off-screen enjoys a huge fan base with his great sense of humour. He was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kiara Advani. The two actors will again be sharing the screen space in Sameer Vidwans’ romantic drama SatyaPrem Ki Katha and the shooting of the film has already begun.
Kartik often keeps his fans updated with his day-to-day activities on social media. Just a while ago, he took to his Instagram story and shared a glimpse of his night shoot as he films SatyaPrem Ki Katha. Taking to his Instagram story, Kartik shared a photo of a clapboard which has the film’s name written on it. He captioned the photo as, “Night shoots like these.” This film is touted to be a 'soulful musical love saga', Satyaprem Ki Katha is being directed by National Award-winning director Sameer Vidwans while Namah Pictures and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment are the co-producer. SatyaPrem Ki Katha is slated to hit the theatres on June 29th, 2023.
The film was previously called Satyanarayan Ki Katha but due to backlash last year it was changed.
Meanwhile, on the work front, the Dhamaka actor will star in Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3. He also has Shehzada which is an official Hindi remake of the Allu Arjun starrer South film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and will also feature Kriti Sanon in the lead. Apart from this, Kartik also has Shashanka Ghosh’s Freddy with Alaya F, and an action movie with director Kabir Khan, which is also being produced by Nadiadwala and Grandsons. Kartik will collaborate with Hansal Mehta in the social drama Captain India, in which he will essay the role of an airforce officer.
