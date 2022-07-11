Kartik Aaryan shares goofy post from his Europe vacay; Says ‘I’ve realised I’m busiest on my vacations’

Kartik Aaryan is currently vacaying in Europe and seems like he is in no mood to return to the bay. Ever since the actor jetted off for the vacation, he has been hopping on from one street to another and partying the night away with his team. Meanwhile, just a while ago, the 31-year-old actor shared super fun pictures of his vacay which show that he is having the best time of his life. Sharing the goofy pictures, Kartik captioned it as: “I’ve realised I’m busiest on my vacations.”

In the pictures, Kartik’s goofy side is clearly visible as he is seen having a crazy time with his team. In the first pic, Kartik is seen taking a selfie in what seems like a club. In the second pic, Kartik’s reflection is visible in his friend’s glasses as he waves in the camera. In the third video post, we can again see a club with lot’s of glasses. Fouth pic shows Kartik and his friend facing away from the camera. Some other picture shows a brunch table, water body and a pic that says ‘The New Future.’

Have a look at Kartik's post:

Earlier, Kartik took to his Instagram and shared a picture of from a concert he attended on the trip. He captioned the picture as “Mad Rock N Roll Night.” In the picture, Kartik is seen posing with his friends as he donned a pink hoodie and a pair of chic shades. The Luka Chuppi actor had also shared a video in which he is seen having a blast at The Rolling Stones concert. As the iconic band performed on stage, Kartik, just like hundreds and thousands of others in the concert, vibed to the music.

The actor has planned the trip with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 team as the film has minted over 230 crores worldwide at the box office alone. The team includes the Managers, Stylists, his spot boy, and security who have all been with him for years now.

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 features Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav among others. Written by Aakash Kaushik and Farhad Samji, the film has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under T-Series Films and Murad Khetani and Anjum Khetani under the banner Cine1 Studios. The film released in cinemas on May 20, 2022.

On the work front, Kartik will be seen in Rohit Dhawan directorial ‘Shehzada’, a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead. He will also star in Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller film, ‘Freddy’ with Alaya F. Apart from this, Kartik also has ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’ in his kitty. The film will be produced under the banner of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures. Kartik will also collaborate with Hansal Mehta in the social drama ‘Captain India’.