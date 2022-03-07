Kartik Aaryan shares happy PIC with Kriti Sanon as he wraps another schedule of Shehzada

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon have reunited for another film titled Shehzada. The shooting has already started. The New Delhi schedule of shooting has been completed and today, another schedule has also been completed. The lead actor took to his official social handle and shared the information. He even shared a happy picture with Kriti. Both had worked earlier in Luka Chuppi. To note, Shehzada is a remake of a popular Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo that starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead role.

In the picture, Kartik is wearing a brown colour shirt, and Kriti wearing a white colour top, and are happily posing for the selfie. The caption is written as "Ek aur schedule wrap hua #Shehzada.” The film Shehzada will be produced by the makers of Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey’, Allu Arvind, Aman Gill, and S Radha Krishna. Reportedly Manisha Koirala can be seen and will play a role that was done by Tabu in the original film. The other details are not revealed by the makers.

Kriti is gearing up for her next released Bachchhan Paandey. The film also stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. It is set to hit the theatres on March 18 this year.

Kriti also has Adipurush co-starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan in her kitty. She will be playing the role of Sita in the mythological drama. Kartik has two upcoming films—Freddy and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Kiara Advani and Tabu will also be seen in the film.

