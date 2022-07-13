Kartik Aaryan shares heartfelt post with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 team from Europe trip: From fun sets to sunsets

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. He started his career with the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and ever since then, made a name for himself with numerous blockbuster hits. Recently, Kartik Aaryan vacayed in Europe with his entire Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 gang. During his vacation, he hopped on from one street to another and partying the night away with his team. He went on holiday in Europe to celebrate the massive success of his recent-release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Just on Tuesday, he shared some another snaps from his beautiful trip and we too are tempted to jet off to Europe!

Taking to his Instagram, Kartik shared numerous wholesome picture with his team. Some of them panoramic shots of the whole team together, laughing and having a gala time with each other. The sunset behind them was magnificent as well. Kartik was all smiles in the pictures. Along with the pictures, he penned down a cute caption. He wrote, “From fun sets to sunsets #Team." Of course, the post gained a lot of attention and fans showered it with love and compliments.

Take a look at Kartik's post:

Speaking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, with over a 230 crore collection worldwide at the box office alone, Kartik's film has also been trending at number 1 on OTT, being declared a Global Blockbuster of the Year. The film also starred Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and others in pivotal roles. The movie is directed by Anees Bazmee.

Next, Kartik has Shehzada with Kriti Sanon. It is directed by Rohit Dhawan and is a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Apart from this, he has Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller film, ‘Freddy’ with Alaya F as well.

