Kartik Aaryan shares his black and white look on social media

Actor Kartik Aaryan posted a new monochrome picture on Thursday, and it is the caption that catches one's eye.
9848 reads Mumbai Updated: June 3, 2021 05:49 pm
Kartik Aaryan shares his black and white look on social media
In the Instagram picture, the actor gives the camera an intense look. He strikes a dapper pose dressed in sweat pants and jacket, siting with his head resting on one hand.

"Hello kaun??" he wrote as caption, in a play on the pose that makes it seem like he is on the phone with someone. Fans were naturally thrilled with Kartik's new post that has over 4.7 lakh likes, with heart, fire and starry-eyed emojis filling the comment section.

Kartik currently has two films lined up. He will be seen in the film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", which also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani. The film is a sequel to the 2007 film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa". He also has the film "Dhamaka" lined up, which is slated to release on an OTT platform.

He was recently in the news for his controversial exit from the Karan Johar-produced "Dostana 2".

Credits :IANS

