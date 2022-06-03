Kartik Aaryan shares his favourite moments with Tabu from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 shoot: Missing all the fun now

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the massive success of his recent release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The movie also stars Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and others. To note, the film Kartik’s first-ever collaboration with Kiara Advani. In addition to this, it also marked Kiara's first collaboration with director Anees Bazmee. For unversed, it is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, and Vidya Balan in the lead roles.

Kartik, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, often shares glimpses of his professional and personal lives. Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, the actor shared a fun behind-the-scenes (BTS) moment from the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 featuring actress Tabu. In the 56-second long video, Tabu and Kartik can be seen indulging in fun banters. While sharing the post, the actor wrote, "Kuch fav moments with my fav Tabu ji...Missing all the fun now sach mein...#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 In Theatres." As soon as he posted the video, fans rushed to drop sweet comments. A fan wrote, "THE BEST DUO." Another user commented, "Best jodi. Period."

Watch Kartik Aaryan's video here

Meanwhile, talking about his professional career, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama star has many interesting films in his pipeline. The actor will next star in a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo titled Shehzada which also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead. The action drama film is directed by Rohit Dhawan. Next, he will feature in Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller film, Freddy with Alaya F. Apart from this, Kartik also has Sajid Nadiadwala-produced romance Satyanarayan Ki Katha and will also collaborate with Hansal Mehta in the social drama Captain India.

