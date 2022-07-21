Kartik Aaryan shares his mantra of dealing with criticism & flops; Says ‘Initially, rumours used to affect me’

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most popular actors in the industry these days. He made his debut with the 2011 release Pyaar Ka Punchnama and in his career of a decade, Kartik has successfully carved a niche for himself. But this success didn’t come easy for Kartik and he had to deal with flops and negative criticism. However, in his recent interview, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor opened up on his mantra of dealing with flops and criticism.

Talking to Mans World India, Kartik said his motto is to learn from the criticism and move on. “As an actor, I make sure I give my best to the script and the part I have got, the rest is all in the hands of the audience, and no one can control that outcome. And as for criticism, as long as it is constructive, I will always take it and learn from it, but things that don’t help do not need attention,” he added. Furthermore, Kartik also spoke about dealing with controversies and rumours which are a part and parcel of a celeb's life, and admitted that it did affect him initially. However, he did learn not to pay heed to rumours.

Kartik asserted that it does bother him how his parents get worried about rumours but he has decided to focus on work and the love that comes his way from fans and friends. “Rumours will come and go, and they eventually die down. No point in spending any time delving into them,” Kartik was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kartik is currently working on Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada with Kriti Sanon. Besides, he also has Shashanka Ghosh’s Freddy, Hansal Mehta’s Captain India, and Sameer Vidhwans’ untitled project in the pipeline.