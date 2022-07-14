Kartik Aaryan shares a monochromatic PIC; Is he missing his Europe trip?

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most talented and promising actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. He started his career with the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and since then there is no looking back for him. Kartik proved his acting mettle in movies such as Love Aaj Kal 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Luka Chuppi, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Dhamaka, and others. The actor was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and to celebrate its massive success, he went on a trip to Europe with his team and friends. Kartik enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often shares his pictures and videos with his fans.

Speaking of which, the Luka Chuppi actor took to his Instagram stories and shared a monochromatic picture of him, looking like he is in a deep thought. After having a wonderful time in Europe with his friends, Kartik has also resumed the shooting for his upcoming film Shehzada.

Have a look at Kartik’s post:

To note, Shehzada is the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S Radha Krishna, and Aman Gill. The movie is directed by Rohit Dhawan and also features, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, and Manisha Koirala as lead characters. Another popular actor who was roped in for Shehzada is Ronit Roy. The movie marks the second collaboration of Kartik and Kriti after Luka Chuppi.

Apart from Shehzada, Kartik will star in Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller film, ‘Freddy’ with Alaya F. Apart from this, Kartik also has ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’ in his kitty. The film will be produced under the banner of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures. Kartik will also collaborate with Hansal Mehta in the social drama ‘Captain India’.

