Kartik Aaryan shares a PHOTO in face pack; Asks fans for ‘Wrong captions only’

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is an avid social media user and always shares his updates with fans. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor, who recently hit the headline because of the much-talked Dostana controversy, is currently enjoying a good phase of his career. He has given some amazing hits in the past few years. He is popular for his quirky and humorous Instagram posts which often invite hilarious comments from fans. His Instagram feed is filled with such pictures and posts. And once again he has shared a photo of himself with a face pack.

Sharing the picture on his official Instagram handle, the actor captioned it as ‘Wrong captions only’. As soon he posted, the picture went viral and comments from all corners started pouring in. In the picture, he is seen in a green face mask and it looks like it is a throwback but we are not confirmed. Many celebrities also responded to the picture with witty replies. Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim wrote, "Good ...At least There is a MASK on the face .. @kartikaaryan," to which Kartik replied, "Sanskaari bachcha.” Sophie Choudry wrote, "I was always into masks". He replied, "Sophie, now be in-two masks."

Actor Gajraj Rao commented, "Ankhiyo Se Goli Mare". The actor announced Badhaai Ho as the winner saying, "Gajraj Rao Badhai Ho, sir aap jeet gayein."

On the work front, he will be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film also stars Kiara Advani and . His film Dhamaka is also line up. It is directed by Ram Madhavani. Apart from this, he has also signed up for the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

