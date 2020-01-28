Kartik Aaryan shares a photo of his 'cool boyz squad' from Love Aaj Kal; Reveals he lost 8 kg to portray Raghu

Kartik Aaryan has shared a BTS picture with his school gang from Love Aaj Kal posing like cool boys donning school uniforms with bags in their hands.

Kartik Aaryan, who was on a roll in the year 2019 continues to be so even in the year 2020 with some amazing films in his kitty. The actor has Love Aaj Kal, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Dostana 2. The actor is currently all geared up for the release of his upcoming rom-com Love Aaj Kal. The trailer of the movie also starring Sara Ali Khan and Arushi Sharma which was released recently has been appreciated by many. The movie shows a love story of two eras. One from the 1990s and the other from 2020. Kartik plays the role of Raghu in the 1990's era and Arushi portrays the role of Leena his love.

In the 1990s era, in the trailer, you must have seen Kartik playing the role of a schoolboy. Recently, the actor shared a BTS picture with his school gang from the film. Kartik with his boy squad is donning school uniform and posing for the camera. They all look cute in the uniform while holding their bags. Sharing the picture, Kartik wrote, 90s hot kids be like Kartik minus 8kgs= #Raghu #FiftyShadesOfRaghu #CoolBoyz Squad Goals #School #LoveAajKal." Did Kartik just reveal that he had to lose 8kgs to get in the role of Raghu?

Check out Kartik Aaryan's post here:

Love Aaj Kal will also stars Randeep Hooda in a pivotal role and since the trailer has come out, it has been trending on YouTube. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and Reliance Entertainment. At the trailer launch, Kartik and Sara addressed the media as well and immediately kicked off the promotions by visiting the sets of Bigg Boss 13. Love Aaj Kal is slated to release on Valentine’s Day 2020.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan shares a lovey dovey picture with Kartik Aaryan; The latter asks her to check her 'Whatsapp'

Credits :Instagram

Read More