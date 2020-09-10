  1. Home
Kartik Aaryan shares a PHOTO while wearing a Batman t shirt but his hilarious question leaves us in splits

Kartik Aaryan's quirky and hilarious posts on social media often grab the attention of the netizens. He has now shared yet another humorous post on his Instagram handle.
4924 reads Mumbai
Kartik Aaryan happens to be an avid social media user and his timeline is proof. More often, the actor is known for his quirky and humorous posts that he shares on his handles. Moreover, he also enjoys a massive fan following for all the obvious reasons. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor is currently enjoying a good phase of his career and gave some amazing hits in the past few years. He also has a few more interesting projects lined up.

Meanwhile, as we speak of this, Kartik has shared a picture on his Instagram handle that is worth a glimpse. The actor is wearing a Batman t-shirt as he poses for the selfie. Well, there is no denying this fact that he looks suave in this look. However, it is Kartik’s hilarious caption that grabs our attention here. He asks a rather funny question about finding the one who ate the bat first. It seems like Kartik’s question is related to the Coronavirus pandemic that was rumoured to be spread because of the consumption of bats.

Check out his Instagram post below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Jao pehle use dhoond ke lao Jisne pehla Bat  khaya

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (kartikaaryan) on

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Love Aaj Kal that also features Sara Ali Khan. He will next be seen alongside Kiara Advani in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 that happens to be a remake of the 2007 movie of the same name. He will also team up with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakhsya for Dostana 2 that will be backed by Karan Johar.

