Kartik Aaryan shares a picture of him staying in the same room as the Beatles; Here’s what he hopes for

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood currently and he is basking in the success of his recently released movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film has performed extremely well at the box office and fans are loving the actor even more. Well, to celebrate the success of the film, Kartik has taken his entire team to Europe for a break and seems to be having a gala time there. The actor has been sharing glimpses from his trip and today too he shared a picture of himself from his hotel room.

In the picture, we can see Kartik Aaryan sitting on the lounge chair. He is wearing a grey full sleeves t-shirt that he paired with orange-coloured tracks. He is sitting with both his legs up on the table and can be seen looking out of the window towards a beautiful view. Sharing this picture, Kartik revealed a fun fact in the caption. He wrote, “Fun Fact - Beatles stayed in this same room !! Hope someone someday puts a photo saying Koki stayed here”.

Check out Kartik Aaryan’s picture:

Earlier, Pinkvilla had exclusively informed that Kartik has planned a quick getaway with his entire team to Europe. As a treat for all their hard work and efforts, Kartik Aaryan is taking his team on a one-week-long vacation. The team includes the Managers, Stylists, his spot boy, and security who have all been with him for years now.

Speaking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, with over a 230 crore collection worldwide at the box office alone, Kartik's film has also been trending at number 1 on OTT, being declared a Global Blockbuster of the Year. The film also starred Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and others in pivotal roles. The movie is directed by Anees Bazmee.

Next, Kartik has Shehzada with Kriti Sanon. It is directed by Rohit Dhawan and is a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Apart from this, he has Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller film, ‘Freddy’ with Alaya F as well.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan poses for a 'Chicha Bhatija' snap in the bylanes of Amsterdam; See Pic