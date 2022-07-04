Kartik Aaryan shares ‘Shehzada drinks’ as he shoots for the Rohit Dhawan movie; PIC

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most promising actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. He debuted with the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and since then, there is no looking back for him. Kartik proved his acting mettle in movies such as Love Aaj Kal 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Luka Chuppi, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Dhamaka, and others. He is also known for his sense of humour on social media and the witty shade of his personality is often visible in his Instagram posts. The actor is currently basking in the success of his latest released flick Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Meanwhile, Kartik has started shooting for his upcoming film Shehzada and have shared a picture from the sets of the film and captioned it as: “Shehzada drinks.”

In the picture shared by Kartik on his Instagram stories, we can see three glasses of drinks on a table and a blurry image of the actor in the background. Just a while ago, The Dhamaka actor also shared a photo of the clapboard wherein some details about the shoot were mentioned. It read, "Scene no. 16B, Shot 13, Take no. 4". To note, Shehzada is directed by Rohit Dhawan and is a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead. The movie marks the second collaboration of Kartik and Kriti after Luka Chuppi.

Have a look at Kartik’s post:

Talking about the film, Shehzada is the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S Radha Krishna, and Aman Gill. The movie is directed by Rohit Dhawan and will feature Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, and Manisha Koirala as lead characters. Another popular actor who was roped in for Shehzada is Ronit Roy.

The original film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo featuring Allu Arjun, is written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, featured Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, and Nivetha Pethuraj. It is produced by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna.

Apart from Shehzada, Kartik will next feature in Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller film, Freddy with Alaya F. He also has Sajid Nadiadwala-produced romance ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’ and will also collaborate with Hansal Mehta in the social drama ‘Captain India’.