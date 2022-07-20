Kartik Aaryan shares a stylish PIC; Says ‘Ek idea aaya hai lekin…Aaj nahi bataunga’

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most promising actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. He made his debut with the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and since then, there is no looking back for the actor. With his dapper looks, impeccable dance moves and brilliant acting skills, Kartik has won millions of hearts across the globe. On screen, he captivates audiences with his signature monologues and off-screen enjoys a huge fan base with his great sense of humour. Witty side of his personality is evident in his quirky captions and posts on Instagram.

Meanwhile, the actor on Wednesday took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of him with a hilarious caption that read “Ek idea aaya hai lekin…Aaj nahi bataunga.” In the picture, he is seen wearing a denim jacket paired with a black T-shirt and blue jeans as sat on a couch in deep thoughts. Meanwhile, the actor is riding high on the success of his latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 that broke several records at Box Office. While talking to Bollywood Hungama, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor revealed that after the massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, his producers told him that he doubles their money in 25 days. In the interview, the actor said, "Mere producers ne mujhe bola tha abhi, ki 'Tu aesa actor hai jo 25 din mein paise double kar deta hain humare' (My producers told me recently, 'You're such an actor who doubles our money in 25 days'). He said it in a hilarious way.

Have a look at Kartik’s post:

Talking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, with over a 230-crore collection worldwide at the box office alone, Kartik's film has also been trending at number 1 on OTT and is being declared a Global Blockbuster of the Year. The film also starred Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and others in pivotal roles. The movie is directed by Anees Bazmee.

On the work front, Kartik is currently shooting for his upcoming film Shehzada. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the film is a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead. He will also star in Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller film, ‘Freddy’ with Alaya F. Apart from this, Kartik also has ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’ in his kitty. The film will be produced under the banner of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures. Kartik will also collaborate with Hansal Mehta in the social drama ‘Captain India’.