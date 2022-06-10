Kartik Aaryan shares ‘sweetest video’ of child singing the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track; WATCH

Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been all over the news and social media feeds ever since it hit theatres last month. Ever since the trailer came out, viewers and fans have been excited to watch the horror-comedy which also features Kiara Advani and Tabu in pivotal roles. Soon after its release, the Anees Bazmee directorial received a positive response from the audience and critics alike. In fact, in a span of a few days it became the third Bollywood film to cross the 100-crore mark this year. Recently, it entered the Rs 200-crore club as well. Amid the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 fever, Kartik Aaryan took to his social media space and shared a sweet video, where a young boy could be seen singing the film’s title track.

Earlier last night, Kartik took to his Instagram space and shared a video where a child could be seen seated inside a ‘pooja ghar’. As he sat down with folded hands in front of the idols, he could be seen singing the title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, ‘Hare Ram Hare Krishna’. A family member had discreetly recorded him at the adorable moment. The boy was also seen sxcitedly announcing ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ towards the end of the clip. Sharing this, Kartik captioned the post, “Sweetest video”. As soon as he shared the post on his Instagram space, it was flooded with likes and comments.

Click HERE to watch the video shared by Kartik Aaryan.

Kartik Aaryan recently shared that he has tested COVID positive.

Meanwhile, on the work front, on the work front, the Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety star has many interesting films in his pipeline. The actor will next star in a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo titled Shehzada which also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead. The action-drama film is directed by Rohit Dhawan. Next, he will feature in Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller film, Freddy with Alaya F. Apart from this, Kartik also has an untitled romantic saga with Kiara Advani directed by Sameer Vidwans and will also collaborate with Hansal Mehta in the social drama Captain India.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan spills the beans on his relationship with Sara Ali Khan: Not everything is promotional