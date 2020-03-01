Kartik Aaryan shares a throwback PHOTO as Luka Chuppi completes one year; Take a look

Kartik Aaryan will surely make you nostalgic with his latest throwback photo which he has shared on Instagram as his 2019 movie Luka Chuppi completes one year. Take a look at the photo.

Kartik Aaryan is currently one of the most popular and fastest-growing actors of the Hindi film industry. He has showcased his acting prowess in numerous movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi, and many others. The handsome hunk has a massive fan following all over the country and the reasons are quite obvious. It won’t be wrong to call him one of the most good looking actors of the Bollywood film industry.

In the midst of all this, Kartik’s super hit movie Luka Chuppi has completed one year of its release today. To mark this occasion, the actor has shared a throwback picture on his Instagram handle which deserves your attention. The monochrome picture of Kartik will surely remind everyone of the naïve and innocent Vinod Kumar Shukla aka Guddu Shukla of Luka Chuppi. The actor’s stellar performance in the movie is still remembered by most of his fans who laud him for the same.

Meanwhile, check out the throwback picture shared by Kartik Aaryan below:

Talking about Luka Chuppi, Kartik Aaryan was paired up opposite Kriti Sanon in the romantic comedy. Its storyline revolved around a couple who try to check their compatibility with each other by staying in a live-in relationship. Trouble erupts when their family members get to know about the same thereby creating chaos in their lives. The much-loved movie was produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Laxman Utekar.

What are your opinions about Kartik Aaryan’s acting in Luka Chuppi? Do let us know in the comments section.

(ALSO READ: 1 year of Luka Chuppi: 5 reasons why Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer is still popular among millennials)

Credits :Instagram

Read More