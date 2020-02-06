Kartik Aaryan shares a warm hug with his Love Aaj Kal co star Sara Ali Khan leaving the internet awestruck

Ever since the trailer of Love Aaj Kal was out, fans are going gaga over Kartik and Sara's sizzling chemistry in the movie.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan came into the limelight when they began shooting for Love Aaj Kal. Rumours of their alleged relationship started floating all around but soon the dating rumours faded away in the wake of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's chemistry in Pati Pati Aur Woh. Infact, there were rumours going around that Kartik and Sara had decided to mutually break up with each other, and now the two are back in news because of their soon to be released film Love Aaj Kal.

Kartik and Sara have a huge fan following. Ever since the trailer of the movie was out, fans are going gaga over Kartik and Sara's sizzling chemistry in the movie. Everytime the two are spotted together their fans get excited. Kartik and Sara are often spotted promoting their movie. Fans have even started a new hashtag Sartik for the on-screen couple. A recent BTS pic of Sartik from the sets of Love Aaj Kal has gone viral on social media which screams love. In the picture, we can see Kartik sharing a warm and tight hug with Sara and also giving her a kiss on her forehead. The two look adorable together and have yet again created a curiosity about their relationship status.

Check out Kartik and Sara's picture and video here:

Love Aaj Kal also features Arushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda. The film is the sequel of the 2009 film Love Aaj Kal that starred and . Sara and Kartik are often seen together promoting their film and fans of the two are excited to see it. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal has been shot in New Delhi and Rajasthan. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Reliance Entertainment. It will release on Valentine’s Day 2020.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan don multi coloured outfits as they promote Love Aaj Kal

Credits :Instagram

Read More