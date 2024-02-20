Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra to perform at opening ceremony of Women's Premier League: Report

Sidharth Malhotra and Kartik Aaryan are two of the most popular and successful actors in Bollywood. The duo has been active in the industry for around the same time and have several box-office hits and acclaimed projects under their names. It has been reported that both of them will be performing in the opening ceremony of this year's Women's Premier League.

Sidharth Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan to perform at Women's Premier League

According to an ANI report, Sidharth Malhotra and Kartik Aaryan will be performing in the inaugural ceremony of this year's Women's Premier League. The ceremony is scheduled for February 23 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The second season will kick off on the same day, with last year's finalists, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, competing in the inaugural match. The tournament will go on till March 17 and be held in cities like Bengaluru and Delhi.

Interestingly, Kiara Advani performed last year at the first-ever Women's Premiere League 2023.

Kartik Aaryan and Sidharth Malhotra's work front

Kartik Aryan was last seen in the romantic drama film Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani. The film turned out to be a surprise commercial success and was well-received. He will be next seen in Kabir Khan's biographical film Chandu Champion. It is based on the real-life story of India's first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar. Chandu Champion is scheduled to be released theatrically on June 14 this year.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Sidharth was recently seen in Rohit Shetty's action cop web series Indian Police Force. The series also starred Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles. He is now gearing up for the release of the action thriller film Yodha. Written and directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the film also stars Raashi Khanna and Disha Patani. It will hit the silver screen on March 15 this year.

ALSO READ: Chandu Champion actor Kartik Aaryan gets 'shadi ready' as he dons stylish black attire; fans suggest 'dulhan'